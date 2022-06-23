Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has come a very long way and has been a part of some super successful content heavy movies. After the success of ‘Mimi’, the actress spoke about how she now wants to emphasize more on women-centric movies.

Speaking about it in an interview with a news portal, Kriti spoke about how movies like ‘Chaalbaaz’ and ‘Mother India’ had strong characters written well in the past as well. She then stated that nowadays the number of such strong characters has increased and the demand from the audience for such roles has also increased. She adds that despite the growing demand, the budgets for making women-centric movies have increased.

The ’Bachchhan Pandey’ actress also shared that there was so much room for improvement when it came to working out the budget for movies with women as central characters. She added that Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ was the only film in a long time featuring a female protagonist which was mounted on a grand scale and she said that this is how it should be.

Kriti said that filmmakers create projects centering around woman on a smaller budget because they feel it might not do as much business. And because it is made on a small scale, the movie also ends up doing average business.

She feels that when these women-centred movies are made on a bigger scale, they will also start doing better business at the box office and that problems of gender disparity will reduce as well.

Work wise, Kriti Sanon has ‘Bhediya’, ‘Ganapath’, ‘Shehzada’ and ‘Adipurush’ lined up. She has also signed up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next project in which she will be sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur.