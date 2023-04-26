ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Krushna Abhishek back on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, makers drop hilarious promo

NewsWire
0
0

Stand-up comedian Krushna Abhishek has finally returned to the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Krushna, who is known for playing the character of Sapna on the show, informed his fans through his Instagram post that he is back.

In the latest promo dropped by the makers of the show, Krushna is seen entering the stage on a rickshaw with the song ‘Dhol Bajne Laga… koi laut ke aaya hai’ from Anil Kapoor’s film ‘Virasat’ playing in the backdrop. As soon as he enters the show, Kapil hugs him and Krushna jokingly says he was not coming on the show because of monetary issues.

Krushna also has shared a video with the song ‘Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke’, playing in the backdrop and he was seen making an hilarious entry in the show.

He captioned it: “Sapna is back. Thank you my fan family for all the love”.

Archana Puran Singh has responded with heart emoji to the post.

20230426-130201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nilu Kohli joins the cast of ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’

    Rupal Patel on how Mithila of ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’ is...

    ‘Bold’ scenes are ‘easiest to do’, says Ravi Seth about ‘Virgin...

    Nirisha Basnett talks about playing an introvert, mysterious character in ‘Aashiqana...