Krushna Abhishek, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ team take a ‘small break’

Stand-up comedian Krushna Abhishek has said that he and the team of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ have taken a “small break” from each other.

Amidst all the rumours, going on whether Krushna will be part of the show or not, the comedian shared: “For a time being me and the Kapil Sharma team have taken a small break. I have no personal grudges with Kapil Sharma as he is a lovely human being. As of now I have to see how things work out.”

Meanwhile, Kapil is again back with a bang with his famous ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ that ended its third season on June 5.

It is going to start from September 10 with all new formats and many new characters.

Though no official confirmation has been given by the production team.

Recently Kapil has also took to his Instagram handle to share his new look and the other picture he posted with Archana Puran Singh, mentioning: “Always a fun shooting with my lucky charm @archanapuransingh #tkss #behindthescenes.The show will have many changes with Akshay Kumar being the first guest and there will be many new participants.”

As per the sources close to the show: “Stand-up comedian and India’s Laughter’s Challenge’ contestant Gaurav Dubey may also be seen on the show.”

The show that premiered on April 23, 2016 had so far seen three seasons with the third season wrapped up on June 5.

It started with Kapil and his team of comedians, including Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar.

In the recently concluded season the show saw comedians — Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakravarti.

