INDIA

Krutika Desai draws inspiration from Ratan Rajput for her role in ‘Gauna’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Krutika Desai, who will be seen as a protagonist in ‘Gauna Ek Pratha’, said she has drawn inspiration from Ratan Rajput’s debut show to grasp the subtle speech nuances.

The storyline of ‘Gauna Ek Pratha’ revolves around Gehna (played by Krutika), hailing from a remote village in Bihar, who was married at a very young age to her childhood best friend Gaurav. However, their union remains incomplete without the sacred Gauna ceremony.

Gehna embarks on a quest to find her husband, and fulfilling her long-awaited Gauna, encountering obstacles in the form of Urvashi, a determined and ambitious woman.

Talking about her preparation, the actress shared, “While I have many similarities with my character Gehna in real life, perfecting the dialect was my only challenge. Nonetheless, I am determined to connect deeply with my audience, so I have been working hard to refine my accent. I have sought help from a friend from Bihar to improve my language skills.”

“Additionally, I am avidly watching Ratan Rajput’s debut show to grasp the subtle speech nuances expected of me. Learning a new dialect and paying attention to these details has been a tremendously enjoyable experience. I sincerely hope that my efforts will capture the love and attention of my audience,” she added.

The show also stars Papiya Sengupta, Nishikant Dixit, and Namrata Kapoor in significant roles. It will air on Shemaroo Umang from Monday.

2023071036919

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam...

    Public health emergency declared in Puducherry’s Karaikal over diarrhoea outbreak

    Deep sleep brain waves can predict next-day blood sugar levels

    Delhi excise policy case: AAP leader Sisodia moves SC for bail