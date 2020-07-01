KSRTC stamping passengers at Majestic station in B’luru

Bengaluru, July 1 (IANS) The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is stamping passengers boarding its buses at one city bus station amid spiking Covid cases in Bengaluru, an official said on Wednesday.

“We are not stamping passengers at all the bus stations but only at Majestic in Bengaluru as there are so many entry points and it will be difficult if someone missed thermal check,” a KSRTC official told IANS.

However, she clarified that the road transport corporation is not stamping passengers everywhere as wrongly reported by some.

According to the official, the transporter has been stamping passengers for the past 15 days already.

Currently, Bengaluru is emerging as a Covid hotspot with hundreds of cases since the past few days, accounting for the highest number of cases in the southern state.

On Wednesday, the tech city reported 735 cases, raising the city tally to 5,290, out of which 4,649 are active cases. Bengaluru has also witnessed the highest number of Covid deaths in Karnataka at 97.

Touted to have the largest air-conditioned Volvo fleet of buses in the country, KSRTC operates services in 17 of the 30 districts across the state and to neighbouring states, including Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The corporation has about 8,650 buses and ferries about 30 lakh passengers daily in normal circumstances.

