In the wake of significant decline in Covid cases in both states, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Sunday said that its bus services to Tamil Nadu will resume from Monday.

According to a statement released by the KSRTC here, around 250 buses will be operated to different destinations as bus services to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka were stopped on April 27 this year due to Covid restrictions.

Earlier, amid an ease in several Covid-related curbs in Karnataka, KSRTC also had said it will re-start inter-state bus services to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as per the guidelines of respective states with effect from June 22 based on traffic density and need with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Moreover, KSRTC is also operating inter-state services to Kerala.

At present these services are running in a limited manner via Kozhikode-Kasaragod depending on the needs of the passengers and are being operated in full compliance with Covid protocol.

After prolonged lockdown due to second wave of Covid hitting the state in March-April, the KSRTC had even stopped operating buses within the state and it was resumed only on June 21 after state began witnessing decline in Covid cases.

–IANS

