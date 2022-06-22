Army Marksmanship Unit’s (AMU) Rohit Kumar has won the Men’s 10m Air Rifle event at the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial (KSSM) Shooting competition, here at Dr Karni Singh Shooting range.

Rohit got the better of Maharashtra’s Mohit Manjunath Gowda 17-13 in the gold medal encounter on Wednesday. Assam’s Hriday Hazarika won bronze.

Other winners on the day included Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar of Rajasthan, who won the junior men’s 10m Air Rifle with a dominating 17-1 result over Assam’s Hazarika. West Bengal’s Abhinav Shaw captured the youth title in the event with a 17-11 victory over Andhra’s Vejendla Bhanu Praneeth.

Rohit finished fifth in his qualification round with a score of 629.2 after 60-shots. Mohit managed to grab the eighth and final qualification spot with a 628.4 even as the Navy’s Kiran Ankush Jadhav topped with a sizzling 633.5.

In the semifinals, however, Rohit with 261.3 and Manjunath with 260.7 finished in the top two to set up the title clash. Hriday came third with 260.2.

