KSSSCI to replicate TATA model in Lucknow

The Kalyan Singh Super Specialty Cancer Institute (KSSSCI) is planning to replicate the model of functioning of Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) in Mumbai.

The effort is to learn the TMH model of functioning so that it can be replicated at KSSSCI.

The director and deputy director of TMH will be made members of the governing body of KSSSCI. A proposal to this effect will soon be sent to the government.

According to the government spokesman, a KSSSCI team will visit TMH to study the model of functioning and revenue generation there.

Both parties will frequently visit each other’s institution for proper functioning, said Prof R.K. Dhiman, director, KSSSCI.

He said, “This is a big institute provisioned to have a capacity of 734 beds dedicated to cancer patients and also have a vision for future expansion, aimed at increasing bed capacity to 1,250 in the second phase.

“After assessing the situation, we have set up a high-level committee for the upgrade of this Institute according to the guidelines of the National Medical Commission to produce trained doctors and to increase patient footfall.”

