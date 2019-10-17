KSUM, UK’s Finastra in pact to boost startups

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 22 (IANS) The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) here on Tuesday signed a pact with UK-based fintech major Finastra to build a partnership that will enable Kerala-based startups to tap the growing demand for technology and solutions by financial services across the world.

The pact was signed by KSUM CEO Saji Gopinath and Finastra India Country Head Mehjabeen Poonawala at Technopark.

The pact is aimed at creating an open innovation ecosystem that unlocks potential of fintech startups and create solutions for the future financial service.

The collaboration will bring expertise and an unrivalled range of pre-integrated solutions spanning retail banking, transaction banking, lending, treasury and capital markets.

With a global footprint and the broadest set of financial software solutions available in the market, Finastra has $1.9 billion in revenues, 10,000 employees and over 9,000 customers, including 90 of the top 100 banks globally.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government to create a robust startup ecosystem in the state.

