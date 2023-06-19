INDIALIFESTYLE

K’taka: 1,61,958 consumers register for Gruha Jyothi free power scheme

NewsWire
0
0

A total of 1,61,958 consumers have registered for the Gruha Jyothi scheme under which 200 units of power will be given for free in two days, the Energy Department said on Monday.

Compared to Sunday, the scheme saw an enthusiastic response and doubled the registration to 1,06,958 on Monday.

The registration process was hassle free at Karnataka One, Grama One, and Bengaluru One counters.

Registration for the scheme is done on the Seva Sindhu portal (https://sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in).

The E-governance Department has made the registration process very simple. The consumer has to enter the customer ID of the electricity bill, their Aaadhar number, and mobile number.

“There is no deadline fixed for the registration process. Therefore, there is no need for the consumers to panic,” an official said.

20230619-235003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Galeries Lafayette India’s first luxury department store

    HIMARS – a game-changer in Russia-Ukraine conflict?

    Gambhir sets up free Covid vax camps in East Delhi

    Vulgar American slang not used in Indian society: Delhi Court