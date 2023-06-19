A total of 1,61,958 consumers have registered for the Gruha Jyothi scheme under which 200 units of power will be given for free in two days, the Energy Department said on Monday.

Compared to Sunday, the scheme saw an enthusiastic response and doubled the registration to 1,06,958 on Monday.

The registration process was hassle free at Karnataka One, Grama One, and Bengaluru One counters.

Registration for the scheme is done on the Seva Sindhu portal (https://sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in).

The E-governance Department has made the registration process very simple. The consumer has to enter the customer ID of the electricity bill, their Aaadhar number, and mobile number.

“There is no deadline fixed for the registration process. Therefore, there is no need for the consumers to panic,” an official said.

