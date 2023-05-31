INDIA

K’taka: 18 bonded labourers rescued, one arrested

As many as 18 bonded labourers were rescued on Wednesday from the clutches of a landlord in Cheluvanahalli village in Karnataka’s Hassan district, and accused was arrested.

Police said accused Munesh lured victims, mostly orphans and destitutes, from the bus station and railway stations promising them work and better facilities but in vain.

Munesh used to take all of them in a vehicle to his land and make them work. After work, he would take them back to farmhouse and lock them up. The victims were neither given proper food nor they were allowed to go outside the farmhouse, the police said.

The victims were not given garments to wear and water to take bath. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the farmhouse and rescued the labourers.

The accused was arrested in connection with similar cases thrice in the past. This is the fourth time he had been arrested, the police said.

Banswara police have booked a case and are investigating.

