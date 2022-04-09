INDIA

K’taka: 2 injured as BMW driver loses control, jumps divider

Two women were severely injured while three cars and two bikes damaged after the driver of a speeding BMW car in Mangaluru on Saturday lost control and jumped the divider, ramming into vehicles coming from the opposite direction.

The incident took place at Ballal Bahgh Junction in Mangaluru city of Dakshina Kannada district

The driver of the BMW car has been identified as Shravan Devadiga, and the police have taken him into its custody.

Two women — one on scooter, and another pedestrian were seriously injured. The condition of the scooter rider is serious according to the police.

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, raising concerns over road safety.

Police said over-speeding was the reason for the mishap, while suspecting the driver to be under the influence of alcohol.

Before the arrival of the police after the accident, the passers-by had pulled the driver out from the BMW car, and thrashed him.

