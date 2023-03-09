INDIA

K’taka 2nd PUC exam begins today, CM Bommai wishes luck to students

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday wished luck to students appearing for the Second PUC (Class 12) board examination in the state.

The public examination will be held between March 9 and 29.

“My wishes to dear students who are ready to take Second PUC exams. Let the success be yours and take exams without any fear and anxiety,” CM Bommai tweeted.

The examination is being held at 1,109 examination centres for 7,26,195 students.

Appropriate security measures are in place at the examination centers as the Education Minister B.C. Nagesh has clarified that no student would be allowed to take exams if they come in any attire which represents religion, including hijab.

According to education department statistics, 3.63 lakh boys and 3.62 lakh girls are appearing for the examinations. Of the total, 70,589 are repeaters. More than 1,000 assistant invigilators, 64 district squads, 525 taluk squads and 2,373 special squad members have been deputed for inspections across the state.

The exams will be held between 10.15 a.m and 1.30 p.m. On Thursday, students will write Kannada and Arabic exams. Prohibitory orders are in place in the 200 meter surrounding areas of the examination centres. The examination process is being completely monitored by CCTV cameras.

