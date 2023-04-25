INDIA

K’taka: 5 of a family drown in water canal

In a tragic incident, five persons hailing from a family drowned in a water canal while swimming in Mandya district of Karnataka on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Mehatab (10), Anisha Begum (34), Tasmia (22), Ashrak (28) and Afeeqa (22). All of them had come to their grandmother’s place from Bengaluru for holidays after Ramzan.

The personnel from the Fire Force and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and fished out three bodies from the canal. The search is on for the remaining two bodies, police said.

The incident took place in the limits of Basaralu police station. The deceased had gone to swim in the Visvesvaraya canal (VC) near Doddakottagere village. The deceased lived in Neelasandra locality of Bengaluru.

Police explained that the deceased had come to the same place on Monday and swam. But, tragedy struck on Tuesday. The police are gathering inputs and have taken up the investigation.

