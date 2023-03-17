INDIALIFESTYLE

K’taka: 7-yr-old sexually assaulted by auto driver who ferried her to school

Karnataka police have arrested an auto driver on charges of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old school girl, whom he ferried to school everyday in Ramnagar district of the state on Friday.

According to police, the accused used to drop the victim last after dropping off others. The victim after being sexually assaulted was threatened by the accused.

Growing terrified after the incident and not being able to tell her parents, the victim had fallen ill at home. The mother after observing her, spoke to her closely and after much talking, the victim had shared the incident of sexual assault on her by the auto driver.

The parents have lodged a case against him at the Ramnagar Women’s police station. Acting swiftly, the police have arrested the auto driver and slapped a case under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (Pocso).

The incident has raised concern among the parents who send their children to school in autos.

