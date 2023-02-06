Aam Aadmi Party’s Karnataka communication in-charge Brijesh Kalappa on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was misleading people by coining words like glocal and Amrit Kaal, challenging him to answer five questions related to industrialist Adani.

“The Adani company is limping day by day. In this context, we would like to ask some questions to PM Modi. Did Adani get the lion’s share of $22 billion worth of 26 contracts that took place in May 2015 when he went to China with Gautam Adani? Was it in Adani’s aircraft or not that Modi travelled mostly in the 2014 and 2019 elections? Is it true or false that PM Modi spoke to the Australian PM to benefit Carmichael Mining Company headed by Gautam Adani? Is it true or false that when Modi went to Mongolia in 2020, he introduced Adani to the Prime Minister there? If an Indian company invests abroad, it gets help from that country and not from our country. But is it true or false that Adani had received a subsidy of Rs 10,000 crore from SBI for the Carmichael project? I am also concerned as to why local banks there have not helped if it were a profitable enterprise. I would like to ask these five questions to Modi, who has come to Bengaluru,” said Kalappa.

“The Hindenburg report has come in relation to the Adani company. After this, his company’s share has been falling. It is common for shares of companies to rise and fall. But what was the need for you to put the government money in that company and make room for the company? About Rs 86,000 crore has been invested in the Adani company by a government company called LIC. About Rs 1 lakh crore has been invested in the Adani company by SBI. The State Bank of Mysore (SBM) of Karnataka was merged with SBI in 2017. That is, kannadigas’ money was in SBI, which is today invested in the Adani company,” said Brijesh Kalappa.

Kalappa also took potshots at the frequent visits of the Prime Minister to Karnataka where elections are due in a few months.

“PM Modi has come to Bengaluru for the third time this month. Modi did not come when he was asked to come when 50 people had died due to potholes. He didn’t even come when he said there was no drinking water in the Cauvery and Mekedatu issues. He didn’t come even when Karnataka begged for a final notification on the Krishna river issue. He didn’t come even when there was a raging border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra, nor did he come on the Mahadayi issue. Even when there was a border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra on the Belagavi issue. Even 26 MPs of the BJP did not turn up. But Modi is present only during elections. So let the Prime Minister answer this. Otherwise it is not a glocal. We have to come to the conclusion that it is the ‘gothra’ of the people of Karnataka,” said Brijesh Kalappa.

