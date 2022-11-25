INDIA

K’taka AAP unit to celebrate party’s Foundation Day on Nov 26

NewsWire
0
0

The Karnataka unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will organise various programmes to celebrate the party’s foundation day across the state on Saturday, a party leader said on Friday.

The AAP was founded on November 26, 2012.

Also, on November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India was adopted to the Constitution, and it came into effect on 26 January 1950.

In Bengaluru, AAP volunteers from the Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency would be doing an early morning “greeting walkers” event at Cubbon Park.

“They will be giving out pocket-cards of the Preamble of the Constitution to people entering the park to emphasise the values and core principles on which the country is built,” an AAP leader said.

After that, a “Yulu-thon” will be conducted across the Assembly with volunteers on Yulu bikes going and wishing thousands of residents and handing out copies of the Preamble.

“We are proud that Aam Aadmi Party was founded on Constitution Day,” said Mohan Dasari, city president, AAP Bengaluru. “What better a day for an honest Party like AAP to be born and serve the Nation and the people of our great country!”

“In just 10 years, Aam Aadmi Party has from nowhere become the 3rd largest party in the country. With no backing of big businesses, big money not family politicians, this party of mostly middle-class and poor people has risen like a rocket because of the work it has done in Delhi and the love that people have shown for it and for its leader, Arvind Kejriwal,” says Prakash Nedungadi, AAP Secretary, Bengaluru.

20221126-000003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain moves SC challenging Delhi HC order for...

    Fenesta Open tennis: Digvijay beats Vishnu to set up final against...

    NASA scrubs uncrewed Artemis I, puts Moon mission on unplanned hold

    Fall in consumer, education demand hampers tablet growth