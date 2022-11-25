The Karnataka unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will organise various programmes to celebrate the party’s foundation day across the state on Saturday, a party leader said on Friday.

The AAP was founded on November 26, 2012.

Also, on November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India was adopted to the Constitution, and it came into effect on 26 January 1950.

In Bengaluru, AAP volunteers from the Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency would be doing an early morning “greeting walkers” event at Cubbon Park.

“They will be giving out pocket-cards of the Preamble of the Constitution to people entering the park to emphasise the values and core principles on which the country is built,” an AAP leader said.

After that, a “Yulu-thon” will be conducted across the Assembly with volunteers on Yulu bikes going and wishing thousands of residents and handing out copies of the Preamble.

“We are proud that Aam Aadmi Party was founded on Constitution Day,” said Mohan Dasari, city president, AAP Bengaluru. “What better a day for an honest Party like AAP to be born and serve the Nation and the people of our great country!”

“In just 10 years, Aam Aadmi Party has from nowhere become the 3rd largest party in the country. With no backing of big businesses, big money not family politicians, this party of mostly middle-class and poor people has risen like a rocket because of the work it has done in Delhi and the love that people have shown for it and for its leader, Arvind Kejriwal,” says Prakash Nedungadi, AAP Secretary, Bengaluru.

