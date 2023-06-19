INDIA

K’taka ABVP leader arrested for posting obscene videos of college girls

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Police have arrested an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) office bearer from Shivamogga district on charges of posting obscene videos of college girls on social media.

In a statement on Monday, the police said the accused Pratik Gowda was the president of the ABVP’s Theerthahalli unit.

The videos contained footage of him getting intimate with several college girls, the police said, adding that he was arrested on Sunday and sent to judicial custody.

The members of National Student Union of India (NSUI) have approached the Superintendent of Police S. Mithun Kumar over the circulation of videos and demanded action against the accused and other members of ABVP.

The police stated that the accused is charged of filming nude pictures and videos of the gullible college students and blackmailed them.

ABVP members have also asked the police to initiate action against the accused.

The members also informed the police that received reports of harassment of girls by the accused using the name of the organisation.

20230619-102002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP plans massive Muslim outreach in UP during PM’s 100th ‘Mann...

    Two BJP MPs from Telangana hold ‘forged’ certificates: KTR

    Reservations for Paharis will not undermine Gujjars, Bakarwals: Shah in Jammu

    Rural Development Ministry allays fear over budget cut in MGNREGA