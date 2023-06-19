Karnataka Police have arrested an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) office bearer from Shivamogga district on charges of posting obscene videos of college girls on social media.

In a statement on Monday, the police said the accused Pratik Gowda was the president of the ABVP’s Theerthahalli unit.

The videos contained footage of him getting intimate with several college girls, the police said, adding that he was arrested on Sunday and sent to judicial custody.

The members of National Student Union of India (NSUI) have approached the Superintendent of Police S. Mithun Kumar over the circulation of videos and demanded action against the accused and other members of ABVP.

The police stated that the accused is charged of filming nude pictures and videos of the gullible college students and blackmailed them.

ABVP members have also asked the police to initiate action against the accused.

The members also informed the police that received reports of harassment of girls by the accused using the name of the organisation.

