INDIA

K’taka acid attack case: Accused absconding even after 2 weeks, victim still in ICU

NewsWire
0
3

The Karnataka police have come under pressure as even after two weeks the accused, who carried out the shocking acid attack on a working woman in broad daylight in Bengaluru, is still absconding. The incident took place on April 28.

The police, who have made 7 special teams for nabbing the acid attacker, have not been able to get any clue in the case.

The police have gathered inputs that accused Nagesh was in love with the victim for 7 years. The police have recovered a photograph of the victim from his house.

The Saint John’s Hospital authorities where the victim is being treated have stated that the victim had been operated on two times so far. She is still in the ICU and her vitals are normal.

The victim will be in hospital for one month and the acid attack had inflicted 36 per cent burn injuries on her body.

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant had stated that the accused would be arrested by last Saturday. The police teams have gone to neighbouring states in search of the accused.

The police have detained the accused’s elder brother and parents in connection with the case. They have also taken 20 persons into custody. However, they have not succeeded in getting any clues regarding the accused. The police said that the accused and victim studied in SSLC (class 10) in the same school.

Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar had visited the acid attack victim in the hospital and assured free treatment. He also announced that the government would provide her with a suitable job once she recovers. Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani had also announced all the support from the government to the family of the acid attack victim.

Nagesh waited in an auto with the acid bottle until the 23-year-old victim reached her workplace. When she waited for the workplace to open, the accused chased and poured acid on her.

20220510-212004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lalu Prasad the only culprit, all others saints, says RJD leader

    Parl Affairs Secy Gyanesh Kumar to be Cooperation Secy too

    Varalaxmi Sarathkumar to move to Hyderabad

    Prashant Kishor to continue to help TMC till 2026 polls