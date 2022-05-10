The Karnataka police have come under pressure as even after two weeks the accused, who carried out the shocking acid attack on a working woman in broad daylight in Bengaluru, is still absconding. The incident took place on April 28.

The police, who have made 7 special teams for nabbing the acid attacker, have not been able to get any clue in the case.

The police have gathered inputs that accused Nagesh was in love with the victim for 7 years. The police have recovered a photograph of the victim from his house.

The Saint John’s Hospital authorities where the victim is being treated have stated that the victim had been operated on two times so far. She is still in the ICU and her vitals are normal.

The victim will be in hospital for one month and the acid attack had inflicted 36 per cent burn injuries on her body.

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant had stated that the accused would be arrested by last Saturday. The police teams have gone to neighbouring states in search of the accused.

The police have detained the accused’s elder brother and parents in connection with the case. They have also taken 20 persons into custody. However, they have not succeeded in getting any clues regarding the accused. The police said that the accused and victim studied in SSLC (class 10) in the same school.

Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar had visited the acid attack victim in the hospital and assured free treatment. He also announced that the government would provide her with a suitable job once she recovers. Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani had also announced all the support from the government to the family of the acid attack victim.

Nagesh waited in an auto with the acid bottle until the 23-year-old victim reached her workplace. When she waited for the workplace to open, the accused chased and poured acid on her.

