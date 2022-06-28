Karnataka acid attack victim who is being treated at a hospital in Bengaluru has expressed her wish to meet Kannada super star Kichcha Sudeep.

The 23-year-old victim, whose condition is said to be still serious, has expressed her wish to her family members to see Kichcha Sudeep. The victim has claimed that she is a true fan of the superstar and watched all his movies, family sources said.

She has told the family that she had watched his movies before the acid attack and she would like to meet him once. However, the family members have told her that Kichcha Sudeep is busy right now and pacified her for now.

The victim has undergone blood and skin transplantation surgeries.

The incident had taken place on April 28. The attacker Nagesh, who was waiting in an auto near the workplace of the girl in Sunkadakatte in Bengaluru, had chased and poured acid on her.

The police said that the accused studied in the same school with the victim in SSLC (Class 10). He turned into a spurned lover and after outright rejection, he attacked her.

Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar had visited the acid attack victim in the hospital and assured free treatment. He also announced that the government would provide her with a suitable job once she recovers.

The attacker who was at large was hiding as a religious seer in Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu. The police found him on May 13 and shot him in the leg after he tried to escape from custody while being brought back to Bengaluru.

The victim had developed complications after going through 5th surgery. She has suffered 36 per cent burn injuries and has been treated since April 28. It is to be seen whether Kichcha Sudeep, will fulfill her wish.

