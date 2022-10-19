INDIA

K’taka: After PayCM, Cong launches SayCM.com campaign against BJP

The Karnataka unit of Congress on Wednesday launched a new campaign ‘SayCM.com’, targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The campaign also slams the BJP-led government over its “failure to fulfil 90 per cent of the 600 manifesto promises made in 2018”.

The website, which also has the official song of the Congress campaign, lists down all the questions that the Congress has asked the BJP so far.

The party said that BJP, which has not answered any of the 50 questions till now, has “accepted the guilt through silence”.

At a press conference, Karnataka Congress’ communications division head Priyank Kharge had warned the ruling BJP on Tuesday that “if PayCM is the only thing that makes you speak up, we will launch SayCM to make you answer for your failures”.

“Today (Wednesday), the party has launched the QR code which looks similar to the PayCm, but will take the user to the SayCm.com,” the official statement of the party stated.

The Karnataka Congress has already conducted a poster campaign with PayCM.

20221019-190206

