In an incident resembling Hollywood movie ‘Orphan’, an adopted son set ablaze his mother and gave life threats to his father in Bengaluru, police said on Saturday. He has been arrested.

The accused has been identified as Uttam Kumar. According to police, Manjunath and his wife did not have children and adopted the accused.

However, Uttam Kumar disrespected his parents and developed hatred towards them. The police stated that he torched his adoptive mother in 2018. He was jailed after the incident and after being released, he gave life threats to his father.

Father Manjunath ownes five houses and the accused wanted his father to allow him to take the rent money. When Manjunath refused, he resorted to life threats.

The police also stated that the accused went to the tenant and threatened him with a weapon so that he pays the rent only to him. When police went to arrest him, a high-tension drama ensued.

20230204-094603