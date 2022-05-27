Karnataka government on Friday expressed confidence about attracting Rs 5 lakh crore investment during the Global Investor’s Meet (GIM) scheduled to be held in November.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani said that the three-day GIM will begin on November 2. Top industrialists in the world have evinced interest in investing in the state. “We are hopeful of getting Rs 5 lakh crore investments,” he said, adding that in a few years, the complete picture of the state is going to change.

The minister said that he, along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, had met top industrialists in Davos and discussed about investing in the state. The trip is a success, he said.

Considering the conducive atmosphere, pro-industrialist policies, infrastructure, they showed interest in investing, he said.

If investment flow is good, more industries are going to be established and generate more opportunities for local people, he said.

Industrialists have assured of their participation in GIM. Several have shown keen interest about investing in the state, he reiterated.

