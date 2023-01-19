INDIA

K’taka all set to welcome PM Modi

Preparations are in place to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his second trip to Karnataka in a gap of one week on Thursday.

During his short visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in various programmes in Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts of the state.

The ruling BJP is hoping to make an impact in 41 Assembly constituencies of Kalyan Karnataka region which is also called Hyderabad-Karnataka.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for Rs 10,800 crore projects. A total of 51,000 of Banjara community members will be distributed property documents, with which the ruling BJP is attempting a world record. Arrangements are being made for a gathering of more than three lakh people in the event.

Apart from this, he will address a huge convention at Kodekal in Yadgir district.

Yadgir and Kalaburagi are considered the gateway to north Karnataka region. Besides, Kalaburagi is the home turf of AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge. BJP had got him to bite the dust in the last parliamentary elections, and is striving to continue the hold over masses in the region.

PM Modi will inaugurate the automated, modern gates of Basava Sagar reservoir in Narayanapura. The system will enable efficient distribution of water to about four lakh hectares of agricultural land in Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bijapur and Yadgir districts.

Foolproof security arrangements are being made for the public rally in Kodekal. Hundreds of CCTV cameras, seven SPs, 20 DySP, 50 PSI, 120 PI’s, 1800 police personnel and 15 platoons of KSRP have been deputed.

This would be Prime Minister Modi’s maiden visit to Yadgir district.

20230119-102403

