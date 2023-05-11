INDIA

K'taka: Alliance with JD-S can't be ruled out, says BJP legislator

A day after polling was held for 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka, the sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Honnali constituency in the state’s Davanegre district, M.P. Renukacharya on Thursday said that an alliance with the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) cannot be ruled out in case of a hung Assembly.

“If such a situation emerges, an alliance might happen with the JD-S,” he told reporters. The remarks of Renukacharya, who is close to former Chief Minister and veteran party leader B.S. Yediyurappa, assume significance in the current scenario, with some exit polls also predicting a hung Assembly in the state.

Renukacharya, who contested as a BJP nominee from Honnali, further said that “to date, there was no tacit understanding with the JD-S”.

Reacting to exit polls predictions, Renukacharya said the party leaders know the pulse of the people as well as party workers.

“People have voted for BJP despite what media reports suggest. I am not blaming (anyone) here. BJP will come to power in Karnataka,” he said.

At the same time, he also said: “I will not fully push aside the media reports. We predicted 150 seats. Now (it seems), the BJP will get more than 125 seats. We know the pulse of workers at rural areas.

“Our national leaders will decide if any need for an alliance arises. That situation might also arise. That will be decided after the results,” he said.

The results of the Assembly elections held on Wednesday will announced on May 13.

