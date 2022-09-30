INDIA

K’taka asks education dept to submit report on madrasas’ activities: Sources

The Karnataka government on Friday directed the education department to submit a report on the activities of madrasas in the state, stirring a controversy.

The education department has taken up the exercise amid the demands to ban madrasas in the state by Hindu organisations, according to the sources.

It has been alleged that suspicious activities are going on in madrasas.

The government has asked the department to submit report about 960 madrasas in the state.

A committee has been formed under the leadership of the Commissioner of the education department, which will give comprehensive report on the activities of the madrasas.

BJP insiders said that after the submission of the report, a decision would be made on whether the madrasas should be banned or these should be brought under the jurisdiction of the education department.

The BJP insiders said that the ruling BJP in Karnataka is contemplating the action on madrasas on the lines of the Uttar Pradesh government in connection with madrasas.

