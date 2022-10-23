INDIA

K’taka Assembly deputy Speaker Anand Mamani passes away

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani passed away here late Saturday night. He represented the Savadatti Assembly constituency.

Mamani was elected deputy speaker of the Karnataka Assembly in March 2020. He was the 24th deputy speaker.

The three-time BJP MLA, Anand Mamani, had been suffering from health problems for more than a month now. Sources said that he was diabetic and being treated for a liver infection at Manipal Hospital here.

His last rites will be held at his hometown on Sunday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the hospital and paid homage to the deceased leader.

“Very pained to hear of the death of Deputy Speaker of Assembly and our party legislator Sri Anand Chandrasekhar Mamani. May god bless his soul and grant his family the strength to bear this pain,” Bommai tweeted.

20221023-103202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Release TN Gov’s letter on NEET: TN BJP’s Annamalai

    Gunfight breaks out at J&K’s Kulgam

    Muslim Brotherhood holding reins of ‘Tribunal’ narrative on Kashmir

    Assam: Woman held for killing husband