Karnataka recorded an average 8.26 per cent voter turnout till 9 a.m. after completion of the first round of voting which is underway on Wednesday to elect the 224-member state Assembly.

Varuna constituency from where Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Housing Minister V. Somanna are contesting

saw 11.5 per cent voting.

The people in communally-sensitive coastal and hilly districts have come out in large numbers to exercise their right to franchise.

In Kodagu district, Virajpet recorded 12.93 per cent polling and Madikeri 10.99 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada district which witnessed revenge killings and communal tension also saw a large number of voters turning out to polling booths. Sullia recorded 10.76 per cent turnout, Puttur 13.33 per cent, Bantwal 11.24 per cent, Mangalore 15.8 per cent polling.

Mangalore City South saw 11.95 per cent polling, Mangalore City North 12.32 per cent, Moodabidri 12.66 per cent, Belthangady 12.01 per cent polling.

In Udupi district, Karkal recorded 14.61 per cent turnout, Kapu 13.82 per cent, Udupi 13.45 per cent, Kundapura 14.17 per cent and Byndoor 10.81 per cent turnout.

Gauribidanur constituency in Chikkaballapur district saw 17.54 per cent of voting.

Shivamogga constituency where a Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered and serious stabbing incidents occurred registered 10.02 per cent of voting.

Shiggaon seat from where Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is contesting recorded 6.72 per cent voting. Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat from where former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar is contesting as Congress candidate recorded 10.07 per cent of voting.

