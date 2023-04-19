After the BJP announced to field Revenue Minister R Ashoka against Karnataka Congress chief D. K. Shivakumar, the Congress is planning to field D. K. Suresh from Padmanabhanagar constituency in the state Assembly polls.

Ashoka, a six-time MLA and Vokaligga face of the commmunity, is conetesting the polls from two seats — against Congress President D. K. Shivakumar in Kanakapura constituency and from Padmanabhanagar seat in Bengaluru.

Talking to reporters, Shivakumar claimed: “It has been decided to submit nominations of both D.K. Suresh and Raghunatha Naidu for Padmanabhanagar seat in Bengaluru against minister Ashoka.”

The party had announced ticket for Raghunatha Naidu earlier to contest against Ashoka.

“Raghunatha Naidu is our candidate. I will be there during filing of nomination. He can also win elections,” Shivakumar said.

“D.K. Suresh will also file nomination. After the final decision by the high command, it will be decided who will remain in the fray among the two,” Shivakumar said.

Suresh said that they are awaiting directions of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the matter.

“Personally, I am not willing to contest. However, the party and workers’ decision is very important,” Suresh said.

Talking about the party’s candidate from Mandya seat, Shivakumar reacted that they (BJP) are playing a game of chess here. “We have finalised our candidate, let’s see. We are also playing chess,” he said.

20230419-154403