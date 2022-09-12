The Monsoon session of Karnataka Assembly is likely to be stormy with the opposition all set to corner the ruling BJP on various issues, including corruption and rain fury.

During the ten-day session, the BJP is scheduled to table the controversial Anti-Conversion Bill in the Legislative council after it was passed in the Assembly in December 2021.

The bill is already in force as an ordinance as the Governor has given his consent for it after the ruling BJP tabled it.

While the ruling party leaders are ready to defend the government, the opposition Congress which is upbeat about its chances in the upcoming Assembly elections is ready to launch a series of attacks on BJP.

Since the Assembly elections are less than eight months away, the people are also closely monitoring the proceedings and political developments. All the major parties, including regional party JD (S), are focussing on creating a good will among the voters.

According to sources in the BJP, the party leaders have been advised to defend the stands of the party aggressively.

Opposition Congress is likely to oppose the bill tooth and nail. It will also question the government on preferential treatment to give to murderers of Hindu victims in the state. The ruling BJP which has given hefty compensation to Hindu victims and consoled the families of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga, BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Kumar Nettare in Dakshina Kannada, have not even bothered to express condolences for Muslim youths who were killed, they alleged.

Much to the chagrin of opposition parties, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced a government job for family members of Praveen. His photo was kept and tributes were paid at the recently-concluded BJP mega event in the state. Union Minister Smriti Irani even stated in the convention that Praveen gave his blood for the nation.

Congress and JD (S) are likely to attack BJP on its failure to manage the flood situation in the state, especially in Bengaluru. The organisations representing IT companies have warned the government that they would look for new destinations if infrastructure problems are not addressed.

BJP leaders have launched attacks on the former Infosys director Mohan Das Pai, who questioned the ruling party’s failure to handle heavy rains.

The BJP insiders say that though the development is a setback for BJP, people know about unprecedented rains and it won’t disturb the support base. Also, the massive turnout of people in Doddaballapur town for ‘Janaspandana’ has increased the confidence of the BJP leaders to take on the opposition Congress.

