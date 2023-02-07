HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

K’taka: Authorities heave a sigh of relief as students recover from food poisoning

The authorities in Mangaluru city of Dakshina Kannada district heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday as most of the nursing and paramedical college students, among 137, who fell sick from food poisoning have recovered.

The hospital authorities have confirmed that most of the students admitted were discharged and many have been sent back after treatment. No student is critical and about 13 students are still under treatment, they stated.

About 137 students complained of food poisoning after having their meal at the hostel mess in Shakthinagar locality of Mangaluru on Monday. The students complained of stomach ache, loose motions, and vomiting.

