K’taka Bajrang Dal activist murder case: 12 more taken into custody

Situation in Shivamogga district of Karnataka continued to be tense on Tuesday amid prohibitory orders following the murder of a 28-year-old Bajrag Dal activist.

Reserve forces have been called in and senior police officers are stationed in the district to monitor the situation. The prohibitory orders are in place till February 23.

Twelve more persons have been taken into custody in connection with Harsha’s murder for interrogation. “Three have already been arrested and police are questioning them. We are examining whether the incident has taken place against the backdrop of hijab row or any communal organisation is involved in it,” state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said here on Tuesday.

“We are looking into who sponsored the murder by giving financial assistance and who provided them vehicles. The police have been asked to investigate the matter thoroughly. Murders like this, should stop with Harsha’s case. This case would be taken to the logical end,” he stated.

“Police have also been asked not to arrest the innocent. Whoever is involved, they should be caught. Senior police officers are stationed here to monitor the investigation and situation. I thank Shivamogga people for maintaining calm and peace after our appeals. Action will also be initiated against those indulging in stone pelting,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Satish Jarkiholi, Congress Working President and sitting MLA, termed the murder “politically motivated”. “Last time also when the elections were nearing, Hindu activists’ were killed in the coastal Karnataka region. Now, the same thing is happening,” he stated.

Congress state President D.K. Shivakumar has reiterated his demand to initiate action against Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa, stating that the stone pelting incidents during the procession were supported by Eshwarappa. “Being a minister he had violated prohibitory orders when Harsha’s body was being taken in a procession. The DG and SP should answer for this. Let the police remove khaki and wear saffron. Let them arrest me for their allegation of issuing provocative statements regarding flag row,” he explained.

