INDIA

K’taka Bajrang Dal activist murder case: NIA expedites probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has expedited the probe in the murder case of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha after taking over from Karnataka police.

Araga Jnanendra, Minister for Home on Saturday said that after finding about the background of the accused and the organisations behind them, it was felt appropriate to hand over the case to the NIA.

“The state has conducted an in-depth investigation and it was found that it was intended to spark communal violence. Apart from this, I can’t tell anything about the case as a Home Minister,” he said.

Lakshmi Prasad, SP of Shivamogga said that the local police have handed over all documents to the NIA and are cooperating in the investigation.

Harsha was murdered by a gang in Shivamogga on February 20, triggering violence and the case made national headlines. The curfew was clamped in Shivamogga for 8 days to avoid violence.

Later, the police arrested 10 persons in connection with the case and invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against them. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that it is more than a case of murder. Hindu organisations suspect the forces that got Harsha killed wanted to send a message to youth to desist from Hindutva activities.

The state government has provided Rs 25 lakh compensation to the family and the public have also donated large money.

