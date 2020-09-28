K’taka Bandh evokes good response in early hours

Bengaluru, Sep 28 (IANS) A day-long Karnataka Bandh (state wide shutdown) called by several farmers, Dalits and pro-Kannada organisations against the passage of agriculture related Bills in Parliament on Monday saw protesters engaged in efforts to make it a success across the state.

The Bandh call given by these organisations saw a successful execution in large parts of Karnataka except in districts like Mangaluru and Udupi, where the Sangh Parivar allied groups wields iron like grip.

Both opposition parties Congress and JD(S) have extended their support to the Bandh call given by these organisations and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee was even participating in the Bandh by organising a protest in front of its state headquarters.

In a strong bid to discourage the state-wide shutdown, the Karnataka government had directed major transport corporations to keep open its operations, but in some districts like Belagavi, Dharwad where farmers and pro-Kannada activists hold sway seized bus stations not allowing movement of the vehicles.

Bengaluru city police commissioner, Kamal Panth through his Twitter asserted that the police had taken all measures and it will act tough on those who try to impose forced Bandh in the city.

