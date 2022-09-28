INDIALIFESTYLE

K’taka: BJP announces campaign to eradicate untouchability

NewsWire
0
0

The ruling BJP in Karnataka on Wednesday announced a campaign to eradicate untouchability in the state.

Minister for Social Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojari made the announcement in Kolar district of the state, referring to an incident in which a Dalit family was boycotted, and made to pay Rs 60,000 as fine for touching a Hindu deity.

“The government is all set to take up a mega campaign to eradicate untouchability in the state. It is unfortunate that the situation exists where one human being can’t touch another.

“Our party is committed to ensure equality in leading lives in the society,” Poojari said.

“It will also be ensured the Dalit family which has gone under trauma gets all the facilities that are due from the government,” he said.

He further said stated that the district administration has already sanctioned land for the Dalit family, and Rs 1.5 lakh special grant will be increased to Rs 5 lakh towards construction of house.

“I have spoken to the district in-charge minister and he has committed to take care of the higher education of the Dalit boy,” he said.

Six persons have been arrested in connection with the case of imposing fine of Rs 60,000 on Dalit boy’s family for touching a Hindu god idol.

The accused had beaten up Dalit boy Chetan for touching the idol that was being readied for procession.

The incident had taken place on September 8 in Ullerahalli village.

The authorities initially turned a blind eye to the incident but later swung into action.

They broke open the lock of the temple and allowed Dalit families to take darshan of the deity.

The Dalit organisations have hoisted a blue flag on the temple, stirring a controversy.

20220928-233203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How militants misused Ramzan ceasefires to regroup and kill innocents

    Kerala HC upholds ban on MediaOne TV

    Emissaries arrive to decide Leader of Opposition in Kerala

    Abhishek Banerjee faced challenges mouthing Bengali dialogues in ‘Stories On The...