INDIA

K’taka BJP chief compares Kempe Gowda and Tipu Sultan, stokes controversy

NewsWire
0
0

BJP Karnataka unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday stirred a controversy by stating that Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan is “nothing” as compared to founder of Bengaluru City Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda.

He was addressing the special programme organised to collect soil for the park which will be built around the 108 feet tall statue of Kempe Gowda on the premises of the Bengaluru International Airport.

“Tipu is no one in comparison to Kempe Gowda. At the time of finalising names for the Bengaluru airport, many names came up for discussion. Many demanded that Bengaluru airport should be named after the Tipu Sultan.

“Tipu is nothing compared to Kempe Gowda and Wodeyars who ruled Mysuru. Wodeyars ruled Mysuru before Tipu’s father Hyder Ali took over and they continued to rule it after Tipu died in the war against Britishers.

Kateel further stated that there was a good administrative relation with Kempe Gowda and Mysuru Wodeyars. If Bengaluru is an international city today, it is due to the contribution of Kempe Gowda.

To create awareness about Kempe Gowda, the soil is being collected from all across the state, Kateel stated.

Dharmapalanatha swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt stated that common man needs to be told about real history. “We believe twisted history as the truth. The real contributors to the nation will have to be remembered,” he said.

Kumar, Power, Kannada and Culture Minister Sunil Kumar stated that the basic foundation for Bengaluru City was laid by Kempe Gowda.

20221026-161603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong MPs meet LS Speaker, complain about Delhi Police

    TN Industrial Development Corporation to set up testing labs for drones...

    Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee succumbs to Covid

    Kejriwal to address ‘kisan panchayat’ in Jind on April 4