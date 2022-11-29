INDIA

K’taka BJP, Cong spar over ‘links’ with rowdies

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress in Karnataka on Tuesday locked horns over the two having links with rowdies and history-sheeters.

Close on the heels of Congress launching an all-out attack on BJP for its leaders sharing dais with a rowdy-sheeter, the saffron party retaliated and asked it to take up a count of rowdy-sheeters in its partyfold.

Responding to a question on rowdy sheeter ‘Silent’ Sunil sharing dais with BJP leaders at a function here recently, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked the Congress leaders to count the number of rowdy-sheeters in their party.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah, Opposition leader questioned BJP on sharing dais with notorious rowdy ‘Silent’ Sunil who is on search warrant.

“Silent Sunil is a notorious rowdy. Two BJP MPs besides other party leaders are seen with him. Is it tenable to share dais with him?” Siddaramaiah questioned.

And then, BJP is pointing fingers at Congress regarding rowdy sheeters, is it right? Siddaramaiah asked.

BJP leaders have developed a condition, especially CM Bommai is pointing fingers at BJP for everything. First you clarify your mistakes.

Commenting on rowdy sheeter fighter Ravi joining BJP, Siddaramaiah stated that the name itself suggests what kind of person he is. They need persons like him to create disturbance, he said.

On jailed Congress leaders, Siddaramaiah asked did Union Home Minister Amit Shah go to his father-in-law’s place? referring to the incident of Amit Shah being jailed earlier.

Amit Shah was extradited and this country’s home minister was sent to jail for more than three years and today he is the home minister and he had been the President of BJP, he said.

