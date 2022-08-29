INDIA

K’taka BJP files complaint against litterateur for ‘insulting’ national anthem

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka BJP has lodged a complaint against litterateur Baraguru Ramachandrappa with Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy for allegedly insulting the national anthem in his novel.

The complaint in this regard was filed by BJP MLCs N. Ravikumar and Chalawadi Narayanaswamy.

Ravikumar stated that Baraguru Ramachandrappa in his novel “Bharatanagari” has insulted the national anthem.

“The novel was written in 2016 and depicts the national anthem in a bad light,” he claimed.

“The novel had described India as a static country. Ramachandrappa had used very harsh words while describing the nation,” the BJP MLC said.

“It is a matter of humiliation,” he said, adding that the insult to the national anthem and the Tricolor cannot be tolerated.

“Ramachandrappa was holding a key position in an Academy in 2016 when Siddaramaiah was Chief Minister. Why did Siddaramaiah, a hyper sensitive person, not initiated action against him? Or had he just turned a blind eye in acceptance to what was said about the national anthem?,” Ravikumar said.

The BJP leaders have sought immediate legal action on Ramachandrappa and imposition of ban on the novel.

Ramachandrappa was targeted by the ruling BJP at the time of textbook revision controversy. The saffron party blamed him for glorification of Muslim rulers especially Tipu Sultan and wilfully neglecting the Hindu kings and freedom fighers.

20220830-031804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karan Johar’s party leaves over 50 guests infected with Covid

    Gurugram hospital saves kid with severe heart injury

    NIA files charge sheet in Punjab Hindu priest murder case

    Plea in HC seeks Covid vaccine for prisoners out on interim...