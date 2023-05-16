INDIA

K’taka BJP introspects, takes defeat as challenge

Karnataka BJP on Tuesday stated that it introspected the party’s defeat in the May 10 Assembly elections and has taken it as a challenge.

Outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday stated said: “We have analysed the defeat. Why did it happen and what actually happened. I am meeting leaders who lost the elections and extending moral support. We have discussed why we got defeated.”

Talking about the ongoing tussle in the Congress over the Chief Minister’s post, Bommai said it was for the party to decide, without commenting any further.

When asked about appointment of Karnataka DG and IGP Praveen Sood as the Director of CBI, Bommai said it was a decision of the Central government.

On his part, Union Minister for Coal, Mine and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that he has taken the party’s defeat as a challenge.

“It is a saddening result. I will take defeat as a challenge. Will introspect the reasons for defeat. We will strive to get more seats in Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

The high command will take a call on a change in the state BJP leadership.

