Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has no faith in democracy and a parliamentary system of governance, Siddaramaiah, the Leader of the Opposition has said, adding the entire government, including Bommai, is behaving like a puppet of the RSS and working on their orders,

The Congress party will start a statewide protest against price rise from October 2 till the prices are reduced, he said.

The position of the Speaker is above politics and political parties. His/Her decisions should always be unbiased. What is the sanctity of the position, if the speaker behaves like a member of a political party, he said.

“New National Education Policy is an attempt to enable upper caste and RSS to enslave marginalised sections, Dalits and women. If we try to oppose, Speaker jumps to justify the government,” he charged.

The BJP government has decided to hand over KIADB land that was acquired at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore per acre amounting to Rs 175 crore to acquire 116 acres. The same land is now being given to CESS at just Rs 50 crore. The current market price is Rs 300-400 crore, he said.

“The prices have increased drastically after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. Both Central and State BJP governments are looting from the common man. Narendra Modi government has increased the excise duty of Diesel from Rs 3.45 to Rs 31.84 and excise duty of Petrol is increased from Rs 9.21 to Rs 32.98. Let him reduce excise duty by 50 per cent. The Narendra Modi government has collected about Rs 23 lakh crore as excise duty in the last 7 years,” he said.

