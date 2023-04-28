Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Karnataka opposition leader Siddaramaiah, on Friday said the BJP is trying to twist the road rage incident and project it as a clash between the saffron party and Congress.

Addressing reporters here, Yathindra, who is also the sitting MLA from the Varuna constituency, said: “I have spoken to the SP and he ostated that the incident has no political connection,.

“The BJP is basically a party of rioting. Without any basis, the incident has been given a political colour. The party is expert in creating troubles. The Congress workers should not get provoked in spite of attempts by the BJP.”

Yathindra further said that the BJP is strategising for political gains.

“They are coming up with blatant lies for their advantage. None of our relatives were present at the time of incident. In spite of it, a complaint has been lodged against our relatives with ill-intent,” the MLA claimed.

Campaigning in the high-voltage Varuna constituency has turned violent with the Congress and BJP workers clashing at Siddaramanahundi village, the birthplace of opposition leader Siddaramaiah and also where the incident occurred.

Siddaramaiah, an aspirant for the post of Chief Minister if Congress is voted to power in the May 10 Assembly polls, is facing state Minister for Housing V. Somanna from the BJP.

Nagesh, a BJP worker who was injured in the incident, has been hospitalised in Mysuru.

Somanna and MP from Mysuru-Kodagu seat, Pratap Simha visited the injured party worker in the hospital on Friday and warned Siddaramaiah of consequences if he encouraged high-handedness of his party workers.

Somanna told reporters that BJP workers are being threatened in Varuna constituency.

“I will complain about the matter to the Election Commission,” he added.

Simha dubbed the opposition leader as a casteist and said “All voters in Varuna know about Siddaramaiah’s caste inclination. All sections of the society are with Somanna. If one call is given by Somanna, you (Siddaramaiah) will face a similar situation in all places of the constituency.

“If Siddaramaiah continues this trend, we will be forced to take steps which will disturb the peace of the constituency. We also have capabilities.

“There is desperation and meanness in Siddaramaiah’s camp. They are fearing defeat and indulging in hurling abuses and creating nuisance wherever Somanna goes to seek votes.

“The BJP workers are attacked with stones. The Congress workers are holding buckets full of stones and pelting them targeting the BJP campaign.”

