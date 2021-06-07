A day after Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s startling statement on his resignation, several ministers of his cabinet rallied behind him with Revenue Minister R. Ashoka stating that anyone in the party who tries to malign the party or leadership will be dealt with sternly.

In response to a media query on Sunday Yediyurappa had claimed that he was ready to quit as and when his party high command asked him to do so. This statement had created ripples in the ruling party.

Ashoka said that the party had already constituted a committee composed of BJP state president Nalinkmar Kateel, Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa, BJP national general secretary, Arun Singh and three prominent leaders belonging to different regions of the state.

“This committee’s main responsibility is to stem the indiscipline,” he said and added that the party state president Kateel has already issued instructions to all in the party not to speak against the party or its leadership.

Industries minister Jagadish Shettar told reporters in Hubballi that repeated statements with regard to a change of leadership by our party leaders is not only causing an embarrassment but also damaging the party’s reputation. “At a time of crisis like Covid, leaders must refrain from making statements about leadership change. Repeated statements by our party leaders is leading to confusion among the bureaucracy as well as in the party itself. Therefore, I appeal to party leaders not to raise such issues anymore,” he said.

Deputy chief minister C. N. Ashwath Narayan told reporters that there is not an iota of truth in reports about replacing Yediyurappa anytime soon. “He will complete his tenure. This has been clarified by party leaders on a number of occasions. It is wrong to construe that Yediyurappa made such a statement that he would be asked to quit by the party high command. His statement must be seen as a loyal party man’s statement and not as a disgruntled leader’s statement,” he said.

He added that Yediyurappa had been in this party for the longest time and is the party’s disciplined soldier, therefore, he has given such a statement which can only be expected from a disciplined leader who has been groomed by the disciplined party.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa’s close aide and political secretary, M. P. Renukacharya has launched a signature campaign in favour of continuation of Yediyurappa as the CM and claimed that so far he has collected around 65 signatures.

–IANS

nbh/bg