INDIA

K’taka: BJP leaders to meet Guv over law and order situation

NewsWire
0
0

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that BJP leaders will meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday over the “law and order situation in the state”. 

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Bommai, citing the Jain pontiff murder case, and other incidents, said the law and order system in the state has collapsed.

“The party would stage a protest in this regard and meet the Governor over the situation in the state. The government has taken the case of the Jain pontiff’s brutal murder very lightly. The people are demanding the case be handed over to the CBI. We have also submitted that the case should be probed by the CBI,” Bommai said.

“A Hindu activist was killed in T. Narasipura. A murder case was also reported from Sakaleshapura… a policeman was killed while acting against the sand mafia. Senior officers are pressurizing staff for extortion.

“The anti-social elements have got the courage that they can do anything in this government. The law and order has collapsed after just one and a half months rule of the Congress government,” he added.

2023071137640

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goa to launch robust software to stop misuse of old documents

    Amit Shah to visit Chhindwara to ‘corner’ Kamal Nath in his...

    TN Police begins crackdown on drug traffickers

    Spicejet clears all outstanding principal dues of AAI