The Opposition JD(S) in Karnataka on Tuesday came down heavily on the BJP for allowing an MLA to utilise funds from the historical temple to build community centres in his constituency in Mysuru district of the state.

“So-called self proclaimed protectors of religion are treating the temple wealth as a shameless opportunity to loot money. This shows how low they can stoop,” said former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

BJP MLA Harshavardhan from Nanjangud constituency using temple money is an insult to the gods. Once again, the saffron party stands exposed. This development also shows how the BJP has been swindling temple money in the name of projects, he added.

As per the law, the money of the temples that fall under the Muzrai department should be spent on that particular temple only. But the BJP government in the state is all set to use the money for elections, Kumaraswamy alleged.

The party would be cursed by Srikanteshwara God for its act. Why would they need temple money for building community halls? Where did the allotted funds, special grants to the constituency go? Kumaraswamy questioned.

The BJP government should stop the “foolish attempt” of its MLA to utilise the money of the God. The BJP government should take back the order given in this regard. The temple money should be used for the development of the temple only, he stated.

Nanjangud BJP MLA Harshavardhan had sought Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s permission to use the temple money for building community halls, which was granted.

