K’taka BJP MLA booked for ‘threatening’ activist

The Organising Secretary of an Anti Corruption Forum on Friday has filed a complaint against BJP MLA M P Renukacharya and sought police protection in Karnataka’s Davanagre district.

Forum’s organising secretary Hanumantappa Soraturu has alleged that MLA Renukacharya, who is said to be close to former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, is threatening him and asked him to be careful for speaking against substandard work in the latter’s Honnali constituency.

“The legislator is angry for questioning him on mediocre work. The BJP MLA has also made derogatory comments against the forum,” Soraturu said.

The Forum had questioned Renukacharya on where he had utilised Rs 3,500 crore fund released by the ruling BJP government for development projects in Honnali assembly constituency.

Upset with the charges, Renukacharya had said that the forum had got no authority to question him and he would give the information about the fund for the constituency to its people.

Renukacharya counter-attacked the Forum, alleging that it is indulged in extortion.

