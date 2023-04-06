Karnataka BJP MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor on Thursday lodged a police complaint in connection with the release of his alleged indecent photographs with an unidentified woman in Dakshina Kannada district.

Matandoor has also stated that the viral photos were edited and made viral as part of a conspiracy to ensure his downfall. He lodged the complaint with the Uppinangady police station and demanded police to initiate a legal action against those who are making the photos viral.

The police have registered an FIR under the provision of the Information Technology Act and are investigating the case.

The development is seen as yet another setback to the ruling BJP party in Karnataka ahead of polls in May. The alleged photos of the BJP MLA from Puttur Assembly constituency with an unidentified woman in a jolly mood have gone viral on social media in Dakshina Kannada district.

Sources said that it was a handiwork of BJP insiders.

Sources also said that the intention in this episode was to put pressure on the party to deny the ticket to Matandoor. There is a hectic lobby against him and even Congress wants to wrestle the seat, they add. In the 2018 elections, Matandoor had defeated Congress candidate Shakuntala Shetty by 19,447 votes.

There were rumours spread about Matandoor over a private video earlier also. Sources said that Matandoor, has done a good work on the ground, but has many enemies within the party and even the Sangh Parivar leaders are not happy about him.

BJP sources said that the party has considered the development seriously. At a time when the party is still recovering from the shock of the arrest of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, this development has upset the party.

Arun Kumar, a Hindu activist, and Ashok Rai, an industrialist, social activist and a supporter of former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, are also ticket aspirants from the Puttur constituency.

