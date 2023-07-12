The Karnataka BJP staged a protest on Wednesday in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the premises of the Vidhana Soudha against the alleged collapse of the law and order system in the state after the Congress government came to power.

The protest headed by former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, was attended by BJP MLAs and MLCs who raised slogans against the incumbent state government.

Later, the party leaders took out a rally from the Vidhana Soudha to the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot demanding the handover of the Jain pontiff’s muder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Former Minister V. Sunil Kumar said that sidelining Hindutva is the agenda of Congress government. “During the last tenure of CM Siddaramaiah between 2013 and 2018, 18 Hindu activists were killed,” he said.

The BJP’s national general secretary, C.T. Ravi: “The development of a series of murders taking place in Karnataka is unfortunate. The development has raised suspicions. We don’t know whether this government is alive or dead. The Uttar Pradesh model should have been adopted in Karnataka.”

While announcing the protest, Bommai said that the law and order system in the state has collapsed in the state.

“The government had taken the case of the Jain pontiff’s brutal murder very lightly. The public are demanding that the case should be handed over to the CBI. We have also demanded that the case should be probed by the CBI,” he said.

“Hindu activist was killed in T.Narasipura, murder case is also reported from Sakleshpur, cop was killed while on duty by sand mafia. Senior officers are pressurising staff for extortion of money.

“Anti-social elements have got the courage that they can do anything in this government. The law and order has collapsed just after the one and half month rule of the Congress government,” the former Chief Minister added.

2023071237851