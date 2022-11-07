INDIA

K’taka BJP resumes Jana Sankalp Yatra, attacks Congress

Karnataka BJP took up the second leg of the Jan Sankalp Yatra in the state on Monday. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member B.S. Yediyurappa inaugurated the Yatra in Udupi district of the state.

The yatra would be carried out in Udupi, Haveri and Belagavi districts. The rally will be held on November 9. Chief Minister Bommai will participate in three programmes organised in district at different locations.

BJP state in-charge, Arun Singh, is arriving in Karnataka on Monday and he will lead the yatra in Kalaburagi, Sidhagi, Davanagere and Tumakuru cities.

The rally in these districts will be held between November 8 and 11. Talking to reporters at Udupi, Bommai lashed out at the Congress and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

Taking a dig at Siddaramaiah’s comment that people of Karnataka are set to elect the Congress government in Karnataka, Chief Minister Bommai stated that the Congress party and Siddaramaiah are in an illusion.

Siddaramaiah during his tenure always claimed that he would win upcoming elections for his party and miserably failed. The party managed to get only 77 seats in the assembly elections, Bommai said.

He charged that Congress party is the “Gangothri” of corruption. Congress was mired in corruption during its tenure of 50 years. To cover up their corruption, the Congress leaders are making false allegations, he said.

“Congress stands for lies. Their corruption cases are being investigated,” he said.

