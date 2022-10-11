Ruling BJP in Karnataka on Tuesday sounded poll bugle by kick-starting Jan Sankalp Yatra from Raichur district of the state. Addressing the huge gathering, BJP Central Parliamentary Committee member and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa called Rahul Gandhi a ‘bachcha’.

“At a time when the whole world is appreciating the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this ‘bachcha’ Rahul Gandhi criticises him,” Yediyurappa stated.

Addressing the crowd, he further continued that this gives an idea on how low the Congress party can stoop down to.

Yediyurappa asked Opposition leader Siddaramaiah to stop day dreaming about coming to power in the state. “We (BJP) are going to win more than 150 assembly seats in the state. No force can stop it,” he announced.

Further targeting Siddaramaiah for criticism against RSS and BJP, Yediyurappa stated that in the upcoming assembly session his true colours will be revealed. His scandals will be investigated and he will be made stand in appropriate place, he said.

The victory march has begun from here for the BJP, he added.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chided that backwards and Dalits have left Congress party and only minorities are with them. Taking a dig at Siddaramaiah’s visit to Raichur, he said, their prince (Rahul Gandhi) has taken up a padayatra. That is why Siddaramaiah is here.

They are feared that they wouldn’t get enough people here for their convention. He further slammed Congress for trying to take credit for enhancement of reservation of SC’s and ST’s in the state.

Reacting to the statement that he is just a puppet in the hands of RSS, Bommai stated that RSS is a patriotic organisation and involved in nation building.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi as a small boy, he said, “if the small boy runs you will also run, if he sits, you will sit. You can do anything for power. This shows the level of self respect one has.”

Rahul Gandhi has taken up Bharat Jodo Yatra to become relevant in politics. The planners of Congress padayatra say they will have to re-launch Rahul Gandhi. This is all about him not about the country, CM Bommai stated.

Congress is a sinking ship. The leaders of Congress are already sending signals, he said.

Countering BJP charges, Congress retaliated that, panic stricken by the sea of people marching in Bharat Jodo Yatra, CM Bommai-Yediyurappa begin their “Plane-Helicopter’ Yatra today.

Targeting the BJP, Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala posed a series of questions on Twitter. Quoting 10 questions, he said, people of Karnataka want answers for them.

“Was Yediyurappa removed as CM on charges of Corruption? Has a corruption FIR lodged against him now by Lokayukta?, Isn’t BJP Govt now known nationwide as #40 Percent Sarkara? Isn’t PayCM the buzzword on everyone mouth? Why? Why have u not taken action on 40 per cent Commission complaint of “Contractor’s association”? Why have u not acted on the 40 per cent Commission Complaint of 13,000 Pvt Schools Association?,” he said.

“Why have even Mutt’s Swami ji accused your Govt of 40 per cent Commission? Why have you given clean chit to murderers of Santosh Patil in 40 per cent case? Why is your own MLA saying that BJP Govt in Karnataka is most Corrupt? Why is your own MLA saying even CM post is on sale for Rs 2,500 Crores? Haven’t your own ministers saying that there is no Govt in Karnataka and u are just passing time?,” the Congrees leader questioned.

“Mr. Bommai, the plain truth is you have zero plans, zero vision for Karnataka – your’s is a zero-sum game. You lord over the most corrupt govt in India. Your incompetence is becoming legendary. Your mal-administration is exemplary. Stop fooling people, People will defeat you,” Randeep Singh Surjewala stated.

