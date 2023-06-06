Karnataka BJP on Tuesday staged a massive protest with cows in the city against Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services K. Venkatesh’s ‘anti-cow slaughter law’ remark.

Venkatesh had kicked up a storm by asking “If one can slaughter buffaloes and bulls, what is wrong with slaughtering cows?”

The BJP workers expressed their outrage at his statement of reconsidering the Anti-Cow Slaughter law prescribing stringent punishment to the guilty.

As a part of the protest, the BJP workers roped in cows, garlanded them and worshiped them. They held placards demanding that the Congress government continue the anti-cow slaughter law.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already clarified that no decision has been taken on the issue yet and that it will be discussed in the cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on its social media handle started campaigning against the Congress government. The post stated that Hitler’s government has taken over charge of Karnataka state. “People are threatened with jail for speaking against the Congress government. How is this democracy?” BJP questioned.

The BJP lashed out at PWD minister Dr H.C. Mahadevappa for his statement that he would beat up officers with a stick if they don’t act as per the Constitution.

The saffron party also remarked that the Congress government has sent the farmers into ICU. “There is no concern for delayed Monsoon in the state. There is no concern on reduction in quantity of sowing of seeds, 14.11 lakh metric tonne fertilizer languishing in godowns of the state, no care on lack of drinking water. However, amid all this, the Hitler Congress government wants to send those who raise their voice against the government to jail. It is tragic and unfortunate,” reads the post.

